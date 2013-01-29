Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Jan 29 Germany' second-largest software group Software AG said on Tuesday it expected 2013 earnings per share to be between 1.70-1.80 euros ($2.29-$2.42), down from 1.90 euros in 2012.
That is well below average analyst expectations of 2.11 euros, in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging from 1.95-2.24 euros.
Software AG's fourth-quarter revenue and operating profit missed expectations, burdened by costs related to the sale of a unit and higher investments. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)