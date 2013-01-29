FRANKFURT Jan 29 Germany' second-largest software group Software AG said on Tuesday it expected 2013 earnings per share to be between 1.70-1.80 euros ($2.29-$2.42), down from 1.90 euros in 2012.

That is well below average analyst expectations of 2.11 euros, in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging from 1.95-2.24 euros.

Software AG's fourth-quarter revenue and operating profit missed expectations, burdened by costs related to the sale of a unit and higher investments. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)