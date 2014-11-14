BRIEF-Minco plc announces possible offer for by Dalradian Resources Inc
* It is in discussions with dalradian resources regarding possible disposal of its 2% net smelter return royalty on curraghinalt gold deposit
Nov 14 Sogeclair SA :
* Buys 80 pct in Canadian aviation group MSB (MSB Design Inc and Ressources Globales Aero Inc)
* MSB is based in Montreal and own subsidiary in U.S.
* Acquisition price not disclosed
* Acquisition to be financed mainly by bank credit
* MSB crew to be kept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* It is in discussions with dalradian resources regarding possible disposal of its 2% net smelter return royalty on curraghinalt gold deposit
* RCG ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL CORCORAN SILVER PROJECT, RAISING FUNDS FOR EXPANSION OF GOLD PROJECTS IN NOVA SCOTIA
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday: