Nov 14 Sogeclair SA :

* Buys 80 pct in Canadian aviation group MSB (MSB Design Inc and Ressources Globales Aero Inc)

* MSB is based in Montreal and own subsidiary in U.S.

* Acquisition price not disclosed

* Acquisition to be financed mainly by bank credit

