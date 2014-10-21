BRIEF-CobalTech acquires Werner Lake East cobalt property in Ontario
* Cobaltech acquires Werner Lake East cobalt property in Ontario
Oct 21 Sogeclair SA :
* Says it is in exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a North American aeronautic group
* Closing is expected by the end of November
* Saudi Arabia, China looking at refinery, petrochemical projects
* AK Steel announces offering of $400,000,000 of senior notes and cash tender offer for its 7.625% senior notes due 2020