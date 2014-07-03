MILAN, July 3 Italian auto parts maker Sogefi
and Volkswagen's Audi have jointly
developed new suspension spring technology which will result in
more precise driving and lighter parts, Sogefi said on Thursday.
Sogefi's shares rose more than 3 percent on the news, and
were up 2.6 percent at 4.09 euros by 1333 GMT, outperforming a 1
percent rise in Milan's All-Share index.
The new suspension springs, based on a technology patented
by Sogefi, will be made from a glass fiber-reinforced polymer
instead of steel and will weigh between 40-70 percent less than
traditional steel springs, the company said.
They can be assembled on cars and light commercial vehicles
without affecting the suspension system architecture, allowing
for a weight reduction of 4-6 kg (8.8-13 lb) per vehicle, it
added.
Audi will launch the new springs in an upper mid-size model
before the end of this year.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)