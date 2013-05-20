MILAN May 20 Italian auto parts maker Sogefi said on Monday it sold a ten-year, $115 million bond to institutional investors in the United States.

The group will also issue a second bond worth 25 million euros ($32.06 million).

After Sogefi has hedged the exchange rate risk, the average fixed rate coupon of the two issues will be 5.6 percent, the company said. ($1 = 0.7798 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)