MILAN, July 4 Italian auto parts maker Sogefi
Group is adding new manufacturing capacity in India to
increase the share of its Indian revenues to 5 percent of total
group sales in the next five years from a current 1.2 percent,
it said on Wednesday.
"The consolidation of our presence in India and the new
investments we plan to make in China will make Sogefi an
increasingly global supplier able to provide manufacturers with
the most advanced technologies in the main markets they operate
in," said Sogefi Chief Executive Emanuele Bosio in a statement.
Sogefi said on Wednesday it opened a new suspension
components plant in Pune, India, and that it is doubling the
size of its filter factory in the Bangalore area in tandem with
its joint venture partner MNR.
Sogefi's total investment in India is about 10 million
euros, it said, with a total of three plants and over 500
employees.
Sogefi, controlled by holding company CIR, has 44
plants in 16 countries.
Total group revenue in 2011 was 1.16 billion euros, up 25.3
percent year-on-year.
The new Pune plant will supply Tata, Mahindra
, Fiat and Piaggio.
The company said that "in the near future" it will add
General Motors, Ford and Renault-Nissan to its
client list, as the Indian and Asian markets boom.
