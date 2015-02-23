MILAN Feb 23 Italian car parts maker Sogefi on Monday reported a drop in full-year net profit, hit by weakness in South America and costs for restructuring in Europe, and said it would not distribute a dividend to cut debt.

Sogefi - one of the world's leading makers of engine systems and suspension components - said in a statement that 2014 net profit stood at 3.6 million euros ($4 million), down from 21.1 million the previous year. Revenues were up 1.1 percent to 1.35 billion euros.

Net debt stood at 304.3 million euros at the end of 2014.

Sogefi said it expects the positive trends seen in North America, China and India to continue in 2015, while in Europe the company should achieve a slightly better performance than last year.

"In the South American market there is likely to be a modest recovery from the low volumes recorded in 2014," it added. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Landini)