PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 19 Michael Messara, senior portfolio manager of hedge fund Caledonia, said U.S. property portal Zillow is the firm's biggest ever bet and he expects it to reach an enterprise value of $50 billion.
That would be reached by monitising its audience share, which is 18 times greater than its share of advertising revenue, Messara told the Sohn Conference in London, produced by Bloomberg, and would imply a price of $770 a share.
Messara said Zillow would be the same as the market leaders in other countries and follow a similar valuation path, boosted by its strong and defensible position, focus on mobile technology and "best in class" management. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by Jason Neely)
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.