LONDON Dec 3 Michael Karsch, chief executive of
U.S. hedge fund firm Hunter Peak Investments, said he has bought
shares in U.S. school textbooks provider Houghton Mifflin
Harcourt and thought its stock could double in value
over the next 12 months.
Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he said the firm
was undervalued as the market thought it was vulnerable to
digital challenge, had complicated accounts and believed recent
earnings weakness would be continued.
Karsch, however, said there was little scope for a digital
challenger in the market, the firm's free cash-flow was not as
bad as some feared, and its lumpy earnings were not evidence of
structural problems.
Calling the fourth-quarter a "turning point", he said he saw
a return to growth in 2016 and the possibility that the
management could buy back 20 percent of their stock over the
next 12 months.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop)