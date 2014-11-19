PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 19 Marc Chatin, partner at hedge fund Parus Finance, on Wednesday tipped Tesla Motors as a top buy and oil well drilling firm Transocean as a favoured short.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in London, produced by Bloomberg, Chatin said he expected Tesla to chalk up revenue of $25 billion in the next 5 to 7 years, with growth of 25 percent a year, thanks to its strong market position.
Among those strengths are its lack of marketing costs, high quality staff and strong finances, including a low cost of capital.
On TransOcean, Chatin said the growth in the shale oil market and weakening in the oil market meant more offshore projects were becoming uneconomic, putting capital expenditure at risk and leading to flattening of the cost curve. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by Susan Thomas)
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.