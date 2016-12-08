BRIEF-Dividend 15 Split announces offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares
* Class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A share to yield 10.96 percent
LONDON Dec 8 The founder of hedge fund TCI said on Thursday he expected U.S. firm Charter Communications to carry out large share buybacks and could eventually receive a takeover bid from Verizon.
"Margins are going to be much higher than consensus assumes," Chris Hohn told the Sohn Conference in London, profits that would help fund extensive share buybacks, totalling 35 percent of the outstanding shares.
Hohn, who owns 5 percent, also said he expected the company to be a takeover target in a consolidating U.S. market. "We think Verizon over time will buy Charter."
Jan 26Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
* board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: