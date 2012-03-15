* Policy risks pose greatest threat to Chinese economy

* Shortage in home supply instead of 'bubble'

* Guangzhou, Shenzhen building offices too fast

* Warns of 'uncontrollable' office rents in 3 major cities (Updates that entire home market frozen, expects shortage of supply)

By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG, March 15 The residential property market across China has been "frozen" by government controls, the co-founder of developer SOHO China Ltd told Reuters on Thursday, warning that policy risks pose the greatest threat to the world's second largest-economy.

SOHO's chief executive, Zhang Xin, who started the commercial developer with husband Pan Shiyi, said reserve requirements and credit easing by China's central bank appear inevitable this year, pumping money into the system, although she cannot foresee when home-purchase restrictions will ease.

"If you are a homeowner now, you simply can't buy a second one. That was a very effective control," Zhang said, referring to restrictions on the number of homes people can buy.

China's Premier Wen Jiabao on Wednesday warned that easing controls in China "would cause chaos in the property market." Despite two years of restrictions on home buying, he said falling home prices are still "far from a reasonable level," so curbs need to remain in place.

'THERE IS NO BUBBLE'

SOHO China builds only office and retail property, so the company has suffered from a withdrawal of credit rather than the home-buying curbs put in place in 46 Chinese cities last year.

Zhang feels demand is still strong for home buying, with cash-strapped developers now selling off projects, slowing land purchases and stalling construction.

"There is no bubble," Zhang said. "Very soon we will have a shortage of supply. This year and next year there is very little."

She also warned of a lack of office space in Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai.

"For Beijing and Shanghai, the same as Hong Kong, the rents are so high that they need to build more buildings. Otherwise you have these uncontrollable rents going up," Zhang said.

Zhang, one of China's highest-profile businesswomen, said in September that she expected China to end its property restrictions within six months, a forecast that has proven wrong.

SOHO China, which focuses on property development in Beijing and Shanghai, saw 2011 as a "harvest" year. It spent 15.4 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) on land and completed projects in 2011, all in Shanghai, up 149 percent over the previous year. The company has another 15.7 billion yuan in cash on hand and is looking for commercial deals in Beijing and Shanghai.

"We believe this is a great time to buy," Zhang said. "We've been invited to every developer and they all open their books. Most developers are quite capital-distressed."

OFFICE OVERBUILDING

Home developers such as China Vanke, the market leader by sales, and Evergrande Real Estate Group, say they have slowed land purchases, wary of the uncertain outlook for China property. But cash-rich developers are expected to benefit at the expense of smaller companies who may be forced to sell projects to pay down debt.

Analysts have suggested SOHO China may suffer since it is concentrated in two of China's most expensive cities for property. Though SOHO China has considered expanding to other major cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen, Zhang said on Thursday that office building is ahead of demand there.

SOHO China on Wednesday reported a profit of 1.42 billion yuan for 2011, down 60 percent compared with the previous year, and below an analyst forecast of 1.65 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. The company had no new property for sale in the first half of the year and it said sales were hit by tight liquidity in China in the second half.

Its shares rose 3.6 percent on Thursday, recovering their 2.9 percent decline on Wednesday and leading property stocks listed in Hong Kong. That also outdid a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark Hong Kong index.

SOHO China's stock is up around 14 percent from a six-month low of HK$4.70 at the start of October, when China's central bank started easing the amount of cash Chinese banks must keep in reserve. But the commercial developer enjoyed little of the 39 percent rally that the shares of Chinese home builders saw in the first two months of this year.

($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Matt Driskill)