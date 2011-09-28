SHANGHAI, Sept 28 SOHO China will be "actively buying" property over the next six months because it expects government measures to control soaring real estate prices to end within that period, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Zhang Xin told a gathering of foreign correspondents in Shanghai that it was a good time to make acquisitions now.

Chairman Pan Shiyi said in April that SOHO China, which focuses on developing commercial real estate, planned to purchase land actively this year as debt-laden local governments have been knocking on its door to sell as they try to improve their finances.

Earlier this year, Zhang, one of China's most well-known businesswomen, told Reuters that SOHO China planned to spend 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) to acquire land this year, roughly last year's level. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Writing by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)