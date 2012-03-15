Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
HONG KONG, March 15 The residential property market in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen has been frozen by government policy controls, SOHO China Ltd Chief Executive Zhang Xin said on Thursday.
Zhang, who co-founded the commercial developer with husband Pan Shiyi, added that reserve requirement easing by China's central bank looked inevitable this year and policy risk was the greatest threat to the world's second-largest economy.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao warned in a speech on Wednesday that easing property control measures "would cause chaos in the property market". Despite two years of restrictions on home buying, he said falling housing prices were still "far from a reasonable level," so the curbs needed to remain in place. ($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trump.
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT