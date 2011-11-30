HONG KONG Nov 30 Chinese Internet portal Sohu.com Inc's unit Changyou.com Ltd said on Wednesay that it plans to purchase another subsidiary with a focus on online gaming for $162.5 million.

Online gaming website 17173.com, set up in 2001, also provides other entertainment services and was itself acquired by Sohu.com in 2003. (Reporting by Huang Yuntao; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee)