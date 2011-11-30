BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
HONG KONG Nov 30 Chinese Internet portal Sohu.com Inc's unit Changyou.com Ltd said on Wednesay that it plans to purchase another subsidiary with a focus on online gaming for $162.5 million.
Online gaming website 17173.com, set up in 2001, also provides other entertainment services and was itself acquired by Sohu.com in 2003. (Reporting by Huang Yuntao; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee)
* Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions
MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal expects to turn profitable in the next two years, its CEO said, as the company takes steps to cut costs and boost efficiency in a market currently dominated by homegrown Flipkart and U.S. internet giant Amazon.