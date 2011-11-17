SINGAPORE Nov 17 South Korea's S-Oil Corp
has finalised its 2012 gasoil term contract, with premiums
ranging between 30 percent and 200 percent higher than current
contracts, traders said on Thursday.
The refiner has settled the 10 ppm sulphur gasoil for next
year's term at $2.30-2.40 a barrel to benchmark Singapore
quotes, higher than the current premium of $1.70 a barrel. For
500 ppm sulphur gasoil, the premiums tripled from 40 cents a
barrel currently to $1.20 a barrel next year, they said.
S-Oil settled the 2012 350 ppm sulphur gasoil - the first
time the refiner is selling the grade - at $1.60-1.70 a barrel
to Singapore quotes.
