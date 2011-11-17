(Adds details, background)
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE Nov 17 South Korea's S-Oil Corp
has finalised its 2012 gasoil term contract, with
premiums ranging between 30 percent and 200 percent higher than
current contracts, traders said on Thursday.
The higher premiums reflect a continued bullish sentiment
for middle distillates, demand for which is growing faster than
that for other oil products.
S-Oil has settled the 10 ppm sulphur gasoil for next year's
term at premium of $2.30-2.40 a barrel to benchmark Singapore
quotes, higher than the current premium of $1.70 a barrel. This
is similar to 2012 term levels finalised by Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp.
For 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, the premiums tripled from 40
cents a barrel currently to $1.20 a barrel next year, they said.
S-Oil settled 350 ppm sulphur gasoil for 2012 at $1.60-1.70
a barrel premiums to Singapore quotes. This is the first time,
the South Korean refiner has sold the 350 ppm sulphur gasoil - a
grade compatible for the Chinese market - on a term basis,
traders said.
Volumes and buyers were unclear but included PetroChina and
Shell, they said.
"The levels look very high for next year probably on the
expectations of growth for diesel in China," said a
Singapore-based trader.
The jet fuel term contract, which the refiner was offering
concurrently, is still being finalised and no details were
available yet, the traders added.
S-Oil Corp was offering 300,000 to 600,000 barrels a month
of 10 ppm sulphur diesel, 300,000 barrels a month of 350 ppm or
500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 300,000 to 600,000 barrels a month of
jet fuel.
It sold about 1.2 million barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel
and 360,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel every month for
this year. Buyers include Winson Oil, Vitol and Total.
For jet fuel, S-Oil sold about 1.5 million barrels a month
at a discount of 25 cents to a premium of 18 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)