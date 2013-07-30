BRIEF-Merus Labs responds to Reuters News article
SINGAPORE, July 30 Soilbuild Business Space REIT, which owns seven business and industrial properties in Singapore, plans to raise as much as S$469 million ($370.27 million) in an initial public offering, it said in a prospectus on Tuesday.
Sponsored by property developer Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd , the REIT is offering 586.5 million units at a price range of S$0.77-S$0.80 per unit, which translates to forecast dividend yields of 7.3-7.6 percent for 2013 and 7.5-7.8 percent for 2014.
Bookbuilding will be conducted from July 31 to Aug. 6 with the listing targeted for Aug. 16, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The IPO has an institutional tranche of 499 million units and a public portion of 87.5 million units. There is an overallotment option of 56.3 million units, or 9.6 percent of the total offer. There is no cornerstone tranche.
Citigroup, DBS and OCBC are the joint global co-ordinators. Religare Capital and United Overseas Bank are co-managers.
* Currently using Rothschild to provide investment banking and financial advisory services
TAIPEI, March 1 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, as U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized his desire to focus on problems at home by boosting the U.S. economy with tax and immigration reforms. Taiwan is a trade-dependent nation and U.S. policies aimed at bringing manufacturing back to the world's biggest economy could leave the island's economy vulnerable, analysts said. Growth in Taiwan's February factory activity dipped to a 4-month low, accordin
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03012017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi at an event in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Controller General of Accounts Archana Nigam at an event in New Delhi. 12:15 pm: Avenue Supermarts IPO press