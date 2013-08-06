SINGAPORE Aug 6 Singapore's Soilbuild Business Space REIT is set to price its S$457 million ($360 million) stock market listing at the lower end of its indicative price range, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

Sponsored by property developer Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd , the REIT is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at S$0.78, from the S$0.78-S$0.80 range it had flagged previously, IFR said.

Soilbuild REIT will hold a media briefing on Wednesday to announce the pricing. A spokesman for Soilbuild declined comment on the pricing.

The REIT, which owns seven business and industrial properties in Singapore, has offered 586.5 million units. Based on the indicative price range, the company was offering a yield of 7.3-7.6 percent for 2013 and 7.5-7.8 percent for 2014.

The books were covered three to four times, IFR said. The listing will be on Aug. 16.

Citigroup, DBS and OCBC are the joint global co-ordinators, while Religare Capital Markets and UOB are co-managers. ($1 = 1.2698 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anuradha S. of IFR and Anshuman Daga, editing by Louise Heavens)