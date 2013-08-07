BRIEF-Frey FY net profit group share rises to 32.7 million euros
* FY net profit group share 32.7 million euros ($34.6 million)versus 20.5 million euros year ago
(Corrects price range in paragraph 2)
SINGAPORE Aug 6 Singapore's Soilbuild Business Space REIT is set to price its S$457 million ($360 million) stock market listing at the lower end of its indicative price range, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.
Sponsored by property developer Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd , the REIT is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at S$0.78, from the S$0.77-S$0.80 range it had flagged previously, IFR said.
Soilbuild REIT will hold a media briefing on Wednesday to announce the pricing. A spokesman for Soilbuild declined comment on the pricing.
The REIT, which owns seven business and industrial properties in Singapore, has offered 586.5 million units. Based on the indicative price range, the company was offering a yield of 7.3-7.6 percent for 2013 and 7.5-7.8 percent for 2014.
The books were covered three to four times, IFR said. The listing will be on Aug. 16.
Citigroup, DBS and OCBC are the joint global co-ordinators, while Religare Capital Markets and UOB are co-managers. ($1 = 1.2698 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anuradha S. of IFR and Anshuman Daga, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Said on Thursday a loss of more than half of the company's share capital as at 31 December 2016 occured
SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's central bank chief on Friday said the bank will meet on Saturday to discuss any market impact from the Constitutional Court's ruling removing the president, and vowed to stabilize markets if needed.