Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 10 Soitec SA :
* Announced on Thursday inauguration on Oct. 7 of the Alcoutim concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) power plant in Alcoutim near the Vale do Guadiana National Park in southern Portugal
* Says its Portuguese project partners include energy supplier Enovos, Calouste Gulbenkian private foundation, electrical contracting firm EIP (Electricidade Industrial Portugesa) and project developer Luz.On.
* Says plant consists of 82 CPV systems supplied by Soitec with 1.29 MWp in combined capacity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)