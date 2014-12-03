Dec 3 Soitec SA :

* Soitec and Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. (Simgui), Chinese silicon-based semiconductor materials company, sign a distribution agreement to exclusively sell Soitec's 200-mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers in China

* SOI wafers are utilized in fabricating semiconductors such as radio-frequency (RF) integrated circuits (ICs) broadly used in smartphones and power ICs for automotive applications

* Distribution agreement expands the initial strategic collaboration between the two companies, already including a license and technology transfer

