Shares in Soitec surge more than 13 percent after the maker of semiconductor materials for the energy and electronics industries has received U.S. regulatory approval for five contracts with utility San Diego Gas and Electric.

Soitec, which has a market capitalisation of around 420 million euros, is the best-performing stock on the SBF120 index, which advances 0.8 percent.

"It's a very important green light, because this was the last uncertainty about the group's contracts in California," a Paris-based trader says.

The trader adds that the announcement should help support the shares, which have lost around 52 percent of their value since the start of 2011 despite Friday's surge.

