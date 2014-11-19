Nov 19 Soitec SA :

* Reports H1 consolidated sales of 106 million euros, up 16.5 pct

* H1 net loss group share is 82.9 million euros versus loss of 160 million euros last year

* Cash available resources were 43.9 million euros at end of September versus 44.7 million euros at end of March

* Total available cash resources over next 12 months should be improved but should remain below 100 million euros

* Anticipates that consolidated results for full-year 2014-2015 will show EBIT margin remaining negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)