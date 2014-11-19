Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 19 Soitec SA :
* Reports H1 consolidated sales of 106 million euros, up 16.5 pct
* H1 net loss group share is 82.9 million euros versus loss of 160 million euros last year
* Cash available resources were 43.9 million euros at end of September versus 44.7 million euros at end of March
* Total available cash resources over next 12 months should be improved but should remain below 100 million euros
* Anticipates that consolidated results for full-year 2014-2015 will show EBIT margin remaining negative
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)