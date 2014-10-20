Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 20 Soitec SA :
* H1 sales 106 million euros versus 91 million euros last year
* Q2 consolidated sales 56.5 million euros versus 47.7 million euros last year
* First half current operating loss is expected to be around 75.0 million euros
* Says it is expecting to reduce significantly its current operating loss in H2 2014-2015 compared to H1 2014-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)