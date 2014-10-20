Oct 20 Soitec SA :

* H1 sales 106 million euros versus 91 million euros last year

* Q2 consolidated sales 56.5 million euros versus 47.7 million euros last year

* First half current operating loss is expected to be around 75.0 million euros

* Says it is expecting to reduce significantly its current operating loss in H2 2014-2015 compared to H1 2014-2015