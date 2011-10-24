TOKYO Oct 24 Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp said on Monday it had launched a 24 megawatt solar energy project in Germany, one of the country's largest solar plants.

The company said the 55 million euro ($76 million) facility, built in Mixdorf, about 100 km (66 miles) south of Berlin, was completed and began operations in July.

It has signed a 20-year contract to sell power output to German utility E.ON AG (EONGn.DE) at 0.2207 euro per kilowatt-hour under Germany's generous feed-in tariff scheme.

Sojitz also operates a 3-MW solar facility in Betzweiler, southern Germany. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)