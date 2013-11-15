PREVIEW-China Feb data expected to show solid growth as Beijing vows to tackle debt
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNEXP%3DECI export poll
LOS ANGELES Nov 14 Arizona regulators on Thursday voted to allow the state's largest utility, Arizona Public Service, to impose a small monthly fee on residential customers with rooftop solar systems.
The fee of 70 cents per kilowatt would equate to about $5 a month for the average solar customer in Arizona, far less than the amount APS was seeking.
Three members of the Arizona Corporation Commission approved the measure, while two opposed it.
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNEXP%3DECI export poll
(Adds company news item, futures) March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday. * STANDARD LIFE-ABERDEEN ASSET: Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management, two of Scotland's most well-known financial firms, agreed to merge in an all-share transaction to create Britain's largest investment manager. * BT GROUP: Britain's BT has won the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for another three years in a
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped but Asian shares were resilient on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of China's slower 2017 growth target.