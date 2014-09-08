Sept 8 Solar A/S

* Says Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest holds 0% of Solar B shares as of Sept. 8

* Says Nordea Funds Oy's holding of Solar B shares now totals 799,476 shares, corresponding to an ownership share of 10.08%

* Says reason for change is that Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest has entered the Nordic Corporate Governance Committee Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1qzKWrc

