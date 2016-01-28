Jan 28 California, which boasts more than half
of the households with solar panels in the United States, will
decide on Thursday whether to stick with a policy that has
allowed rooftop systems producing electricity to flourish or to
implement reforms that would make it more expensive to go solar.
The decision by California's Public Utilities Commission is
being watched far beyond the Golden State, which has long led
the nation on renewable energy policies. Though solar still
makes up a small portion of the nation's power generation,
government mandates to reduce the use of fossil fuels have many
states and utilities thinking about how they will integrate ever
larger amounts of rooftop solar onto their power grids.
"This is a market that has really set the bar for how
residential solar grows on a national level," said Cory
Honeyman, who tracks state solar policies for industry research
firm GTM Research, adding that California sets "important
precedents" for how other states approach rooftop solar.
Net metering, the policy that allows homeowners with solar
panels to sell the power they generate but don't use back to
their utility, sometimes giving them a credit on their bill, is
critical to making solar cost competitive.
"This is the single most important decision facing the solar
industry in the United States today," said Bernadette Del
Chiaro, executive director of industry lobbying group the
California Solar Energy Industries Association. "Bad net
metering decisions will kill consumer choice."
She pointed to Nevada, where regulators last month approved
changes to the state's net metering policy that prompted solar
companies like SolarCity to stop doing business there.
Net metering has underpinned the rapid growth of residential
solar installers like SolarCity Corp and Sunrun Inc
, and those companies have fought hard to preserve it in
California and elsewhere.
But the policy is criticized by utilities and others who say
it rewards solar users while leaving other ratepayers to
shoulder the cost of maintaining the electricity grid.
"If you have customers paying near zero bills but still
using the grid, you can't scale that to a large percentage of
customers," said Matthew Freedman, an attorney with The Utility
Reform Network, a ratepayer advocacy group that proposed an
alternative to net metering to the PUC. "We are concerned about
the 95 percent of customers who don't have solar, and making
sure their rates aren't being driven up to pay for the subsidy."
Most states have passed laws allowing net metering, but a 40
percent drop in the cost of residential solar installations in
the last five years has prompted some to review those policies
amid calls by utilities to roll them back.
In 2013, a new California law directed the state's Public
Utilities Commission to design a new net metering program to
take effect in 2017.
The PUC on Thursday will decide what changes to make to the
policy, if any. The commission signaled last month that it was
prepared to preserve net metering in its current form, but
details like additional charges for utility transmission lines
and a requirement that solar customers move to time-based rates
could undermine the technology's cost-competitiveness.
The state's three investor-owned utilities, Pacific Gas &
Electric, Southern California Edison and San
Diego Gas & Electric, initially argued for fixed charges
for solar customers, but in the last month authored a new
proposal that would preserve net metering but reduce the rate at
which solar customers are compensated for the power they export.
"We support some level of subsidy for solar," Southern
California Edison President Pedro Pizarro said at a green energy
conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday. "The whole debate is
about: how much?"
