* Big power volumes dropped and added suddenly
* Germany at centre of European grid system
* Problems mastered according to plan
(Adds expanded explanation of Italian power price rise)
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, March 20 Electrical grids in Europe
succeeded in managing the unprecedented disruption to solar
power from Friday's 2-1/2-hour eclipse that brought sudden,
massive drops in supply.
Germany, Europe's leading economy and boasting the world's
biggest solar-powered installations, was at the heart of the
event.
Of 89 gigawatt (GW) of installed European solar capacity, it
has 38.2 GW, which in theory is enough to meet half of its
maximum demand.
The initial 15 GW drop in Germany was less than operators
had feared. They were able to draw on alternative power sources
including coal, gas, biogas, nuclear and hydroelectric energy
pumped from storage and were helped by demand reductions from
industry including four aluminium plants.
"Good preparations paid off, we were able to handle all
swings in production," said Ulrike Hoerchens, spokeswoman for
one of the four high-voltage grid firms, TenneT, which operates
in the region with the highest share of photovoltaic units.
Solar power output has expanded sharply to 38.2 gigawatts
(GW) since the region's last notable eclipse in 2003, so the
country - which borders nine nations - needed to prove its power
market and network handling centres could function under
extraordinary conditions.
German solar output right before the eclipse totalled 21.7
GW, then dropped to a low point of 6.2 GW, followed by an
addition of 15 GW again within the following hour, TenneT said.
The speed of feed-in was treble the normal maximum, which
could have caused disruptions.
At Germany's national meteorological office in Offenbach
near Frankfurt, some 50 people were gathered on the roof of a
six-storey building equipped with home-made viewing devices -
among many people across the region stepping out to see the
event.
Operators across Europe had been making preparations for
several months, improving communications and doubling staff
levels on the day.
Europe saw a decrease in solar power of a total 17 GW and an
increase afterwards by 25 GW, said Pierre Bornard, deputy chief
executive of French grid RTE and chairman of grid company lobby
ENTSO-E.
In Britain, the National Grid said solar output would be
reduced by 850 megawatts but there would be a small drop in
demand as people were expected to go outside to see the
phenomenon.
In Spain, grid firm Red Electrica said reserve levels had
been raised and big consumers could have been disconnected,
while Italy's Terna decided to switch off 30 percent of solar
capacity and make it up from other sources, which traders said
raised prices.
An industry source said Italian prices were also pushed
higher by reduced availability of power imports from
neighbouring countries as the eclipse reduced solar output.
Norwegian, Danish and Czech grid sources said supply had
been under control.
