* Man only scared afterwards; wanted to "save my head"
* Injuries to head, chest, arm after bear gets into tent
* Eclipse only visible from Svalbard, Faroe Islands
(Updates with Czech nationality, quotes)
OSLO, March 19 A Czech tourist suffered slight
injuries when a polar bear attacked him in a tent on an Arctic
island off Norway on Thursday, the eve of a total solar eclipse
that has drawn thousands of visitors.
Jakub Moravec, camping with five other tourists on a skiing
and snowscooter trip, was flown by helicopter to hospital in
Longyearbyen, the main settlement on Svalbard, with injuries to
his arm, chest and face.
"I am happy, fine," Moravec, 37, told NRK public television
from his hospital bed, saying he awoke to find the bear in the
tent and fought to fend it off before a colleague drove the bear
away by shooting and injuring it.
The bear, which had got through a fence put up by the
tourists around their camp, was later shot dead by rescue crews.
Moravec said he only felt scared afterwards -- at the time,
his thoughts were only "to save my head". He hoped to be out of
hospital in time to see the eclipse on Friday morning.
The Norwegian Arctic islands of Svalbard, about 1,300 kms
(800 miles) from the North Pole, and the Faroe Islands to the
south are the only places on land from which viewers will be
able to see the moon totally block the sun on Friday.
A partial eclipse will be visible across parts of Africa,
Europe and Asia, briefly disrupting production of solar power in
Europe as the sun dims.
Svalbard has warned tourists of the risks of bears and of
bone-chilling temperatures, expected to be around -18 degrees
Celsius (zero Fahrenheit) on Friday, with partly cloudy skies.
The archipelago is expecting about 2,000 visitors for the
eclipse, on top of about 2,500 residents. The Faroe Islands
expect about 8,000 vistors to swell their population of 50,000.
"It is an ever-present danger," Ronny Brunvoll, head of the
Visit Svalbard organisation, said of the risks of polar bear
attack. "Security is number one, two and three."
A bear killed a British teenager on Svalbard in 2011, the
most recent fatality. On average, three bears a year are shot in
self-defence by people on Svalbard.
Brunvoll told Reuters that the number of overnight visitors
would be the highest in Longyearbyen's history -- far above
numbers who come for a popular Arctic ski marathon. Hotels have
been booked for years and many private homes have rented rooms.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Catherine Evans)