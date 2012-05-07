* Global PV capacity set to rise by 200-400 pct by 2016
* To rise by 29-58 percent to 90-110 GW in 2012
* Germany, China seen global market leaders in 2012
* Fall in solar equipment prices to slow down in 2012-
analysts
By Svetlana Kovalyova
VERONA, Italy, May 7 The world's solar power
generating capacity will grow by between 200 and 400 percent
over the next five years, with Asia and other emerging markets
overtaking leadership from Europe, a European industry
association said on Monday.
"Europe has dominated the global PV (photovoltaic) market
for years but the rest of the world clearly has the biggest
potential for growth," the European Photovoltaic Industry
Association (EPIA) said in its market outlook until 2016.
The fastest PV capacity growth is expected in China and
India, followed by the southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle
East and North Africa in the next five years, said the report
distributed at a PV conference in northern Italy.
Global installed PV capacity, which turns sunlight into
power, is expected to have risen to between 207.9 gigawatts and
342.8 GW in 2016, depending on the level of political support,
from 69.7 GW in 2011, the report said.
This year, the world's total PV capacity is expected to rise
to between 90 and 110 GW, EPIA's Secretary General Reinhold
Buttgereit told the conference.
"The growth will depend on the support of politicians. It's
not only about money, it's also about reducing bureaucracy,"
Buttgereit told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
Germany, the world's biggest PV market, is likely to be the
main global driver this year, followed by China, the United
States and Japan. The pace of growth will slow in Italy, which
was the fastest growing solar market in 2011, he said.
China is expected to add between 3 GW and 5 gw this year
with new annual capacity rising to 4.5-10 GW in 2016, while to a
total capacity of up to 39.1 GW, while the U.S. total capacity
is seen rising up to 37.1 GW in 2016, the report said.
Europe accounted for 75 percent the of new PV installations
last year when the global added capacity nearly doubled to 29.7
GW on the back of generous production incentives, the EPIA said.
"Such a rapid growth rate cannot be expected to last
forever, however, and the industry is now weathering a period of
uncertainty in the short term," the report said.
Depending on the policy support, global PV capacity may add
between 20.6 GW and 41.4 GW in 2013 and keep rising by between
38.8 GW and 77.3 GW in 2016, the report said.
Germany and Italy, the two biggest solar markets in the
world, have decided to cut production incentives to solar power
generation this year to reduce the burden on consumers who pay
for subsidies with their power bills.
Incentives such as feed-in tariffs are the industry's
lifeblood as long as solar power is more expensive than
conventional forms of energy. But prices of solar equipment
plunged in 2012 and are falling this year, prompting governments
to cut support.
Germany is expected to see a slower but still steady annual
capacity growth in the next five years with a total installed
capacity rising to between 39.7 GW and 52.7 GW in 2016, while
Italy is seen reaching a total of 23-30.8 GW in 2016, the EPIA
said.
CLOUDED SKY FOR MANUFACTURERS
Despite robust global capacity growth forecasts, western
manufacturers of solar power equipment are likely to continue to
see margins squeezed by plunging component prices due to
oversupply, growing competition from the lower cost Asian rivals
and cuts in government support, conference participants said.
Prices along the entire supply chain are expected to fall by
10-15 percent this year after about 60 percent year on year
falls registered in the first quarter of 2012, Stephan De Haan,
PV analyst at IHS, told the conference.
John Andersen, executive vice president and chief operating
officer of Norway's Renewable Energy Corp. said sharp
prices falls for solar equipment could not be sustained after
bringing the manufacturing industry to its knees last year.
The crisis brought a wave of bankruptcies in the United
States and Germany with Germany's Q-Cell, once the
world's largest maker of solar cells, filing for insolvency in
April.
The crisis is expected to push more struggling companies out
of business this year and could trigger a wave of mergers among
small and mid-size companies willing to keep afloat, the
conference participants said.
IHS's De Haan estimated the current manufacturing
overcapacity for PV models at about 23 GW, or some 46 percent of
the total modules production capacity.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Gregorio)