By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, March 6 As renewable energy nears
competitiveness with fossil fuels and nuclear power,
California-style auctions of supply contracts may be a better
way to drive value for consumers than calculated subsidies.
German's solar industry and green groups on Monday protested
in Berlin over sharp cuts to support, which guarantee a premium
power price over 20 years.
The government's proposals are to cut the support rate
(called a feed-in tariff) by about a quarter, allocate a portion
of solar electricity at unsubsidised wholesale rates, and
eliminate all support for the largest projects.
Developers and environmentalists have similarly criticised a
proposed halving of support for small-scale solar in Britain,
where the government will announce shortly details of a support
scheme for larger renewable energy projects and nuclear power.
That new scheme will protect consumers by trimming support
when wholesale power price rise, rather than offering a fixed,
risk-free subsidy.
Nevertheless, none of these proposals are based on the true
cost of generating renewable electricity: they depend on
government bureaucrats calculating that cost, rather than
forcing project developers to reveal it.
Clearly it's in the industry's interest to exaggerate their
costs and make pleas to the strategic value of green jobs.
Such schemes may learn from an auction approach in
California that has come closest yet to revealing the cost of
solar power, which turns out to be below calculated support
rates.
CALIFORNIA SUN
In one of the world's most suitable (predictably sunny)
locations for solar power, California bought power from solar
power projects under a 2010 programme at prices which compare
favourably with U.S. coal-fired power and onshore wind, and are
cheaper than new nuclear.
It emerged last year that all developers contracted to sell
solar power at below a nominal 10.9 dollar cents per kilowatt
hour from 2013, under a programme to develop 250 megawatts of
solar power capacity.
It's possible to compare the cost of different energy
technologies by combining the upfront capital and ongoing
running costs per unit of electricity in a so-called levelised
cost of energy (LCOE).
Such LCOE estimates can be suspect, given how far they
depend on assumptions about fuel costs and discount rates.
Nevertheless, according to data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration, the California solar contracts
undercut the estimated cost of power from a new, "advanced
nuclear" plant at 11.4 cents per KWh, and in the same range as
coal (9.5-10.9 cents) and onshore wind (9.7 cents).
Those EIA numbers are in 2009 dollars (rather than 2013),
and for delivery in 2016 (rather than 2013) and so aren't
perfectly comparable but give a useful indication.
Only a new gas-fired power plant is clearly cheaper (around
6.5 cents).
The California contracts are already as cheap as or below
medium-term forecasts by the International Energy Agency.
The IEA last year predicted solar power generation costs
from large projects of 8.1-16.2 U.S. cents per KWh in 2020, in
its "Solar Energy Perspectives" report (in 2010 dollars).
Such estimates suggest why bureaucrats have repeatedly set
their tariffs too high.
AUCTION
The California contracts were agreed before solar module
prices fell more than 40 percent last year (which should make
them more competitive in future) and appear to justify Germany
removing all support for larger solar projects over 10 MW.
The contracts were for a range of project sizes from 5-20 MW
and were awarded by auction starting with the most competitive
bid until the full 250 MW were met.
Admittedly the California programme was very small compared
with Germany's new, installed 7,500 MW last year.
But that's partly the point: by offering inflated subsidies,
Germany invited a stampede of developers of all varieties
including both competitive and not so competitive.
Berlin would like to see solar capacity of about 3,000 MW
installed annually which it could equally meet through auctions
as under its new, calculated subsidy.
The European calculated feed-in tariff model has seen
repeated boom-bust cycles first in Spain in 2008, and most
recently last year in Britain, Germany and Spain (in 2011 the UK
installed as much solar power as all of the Middle East and
Africa).
That hasn't really helped the industry, which has lurched
from shortages to over-capacity: it is now about 100 percent
over-supplied with solar modules as governments pare support,
leading to further price falls and manufacturing bankruptcies.
On the bright side, while solar won't dominate the global
grid any time soon, contributing less than 1 percent of world
power consumption now, its increasing competitiveness will
challenge wind, coal and nuclear power over the next decade.
