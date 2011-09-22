* Solyndra was isolated incident, solar industry says
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 The U.S. solar industry,
eager to shake off the shadow cast by Solyndra's high-profile
collapse, has launched a full-scale public relations campaign
as scrutiny of government support programs for renewable energy
intensifies.
Solar industry officials are aiming to portray Solyndra's
failure as an isolated incident in an industry that is
otherwise thriving, thanks in part to support from Washington.
"A big part of what we're trying to do is correcting the
record," said Rhone Resch, president of solar trade group the
Solar Energy Industries Association, said in an interview. "You
can't judge an industry by the bankruptcy of one company."
Resch and others point to fresh figures showing that the
U.S. solar industry now employs more than 100,000 people at
more than 5,000 companies.
In addition, installations of photovoltaic solar panels
grew 17 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter,
according to SEIA data, largely because the price of solar
power is down 30 percent from a year ago, making it
increasingly competitive with natural gas, coal and other
fossil fuels.
"The cost of solar has dropped ferociously," Dan Shugar,
chief executive of Fremont, California-based solar start-up
Solaria Corp, said on a conference call with reporters in which
he outlined the benefits of solar power versus nuclear, natural
gas and coal.
Also on that call, the CEO of solar project developer
Recurrent Energy, Arno Harris, blamed that price drop for
Solyndra's failure, saying the company's technology couldn't
keep up with a rapidly changing market.
"This is the way things work in innovative technology
markets," Harris said. Recurrent is owned by Japan's Sharp Corp
(6753.T)
FALLOUT FROM CONGRESSIONAL PROBE
Republican lawmakers in Washington are investigating not
just Solyndra's $535 million loan guarantee from the U.S.
Department of Energy, but all the remaining projects awaiting
funding under that same program, which expires on Sept. 30.
Fallout from that probe may already be hitting the
industry. One of the projects that received a conditional loan
guarantee, a California solar power plant being built by
industry heavyweight First Solar Inc (FSLR.O), said on Thursday
it will not meet that deadline. [ID:nS1E78L0ET]
In a client note, UBS analyst Stephen Chin said Solyndra's
bankruptcy earlier this month was one reason First Solar's
Topaz project was unable to secure the loan guarantee. The
company had no comment on Chin's statement.
A holdup in approval of outstanding loan guarantees would
threaten several major U.S. solar projects, though the industry
as a whole leans more heavily on a cash grant program that the
industry's trade group is hoping Congress will extend beyond
the end of this year.
Under that program, which is administered by the Treasury
Department, solar and other renewable energy project owners can
receive cash grants for up to 30 percent of the cost of a
project in lieu of a tax credit. The program, which was created
under the federal stimulus, has supported 45,000 jobs in more
than 3,000 grants, according to SEIA's Resch.
"That is the single most important factor for why the solar
industry has doubled in the last year and has doubled our
employment over the past two years," Resch said, adding that
getting Congress to extend the program into 2012 in the next
three months is more challenging in the wake Solyndra's
bankruptcy.
"It certainly prevents us from having a constructive
dialogue about how to grow the economy and how to create jobs
in the energy sector," Resch said. "We are caught in partisan
gridlock that is going to make it very difficult to pass any
legislation, let alone solar specific legislation," he said.
