* China makers have more than doubled solar cell
shipments-CASM
* Suntech, Trina cite change in key US program for yr-end
surge
(Adds Trina Solar comments)
By Nichola Groom
Jan 25 Chinese solar panel makers flooded
the U.S. market with their products at the end of last year in
anticipation of potential duties on those products, a coalition
of American solar manufacturers said on Wednesday, a charge
refuted by some top Chinese companies.
The Coalition for American Solar Manufacturing, led by the
U.S. arm of German panel maker SolarWorld AG, said
Chinese manufacturers including Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
and Trina Solar Ltd have more than doubled
shipments of solar cells and modules.
Citing data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's
Port Import Export Reporting Service, the coalition said Suntech
imports rose 76 percent in November compared with the previous
month. It said Trina's imports rose 209 percent in the first
half of December compared with the first half of November.
"This significant increase in imports demonstrates that the
Chinese know they have violated U.S. and international trade
rules and are trying to evade the consequences," Gordon Brinser,
president of SolarWorld Industries America, said in a
statement.
Suntech and Trina Solar cited a change in a key U.S.
government program for solar installations at the end of 2011
for the year-end surge. The program had paid solar developers a
cash grant of 30 percent of the cost of new products. This year
it has become a tax-benefit program that allows solar power
plant developers to deduct 30 percent of a project's cost from
their taxes over several years.
"Strong U.S. market demand in the fourth quarter was driven
largely by the anticipated expiry of the cash grant program," a
Suntech spokesman said. "Suntech continues to grow steadily with
the U.S. solar industry, and in 2011 we maintained our leading
market share."
A Trina Solar spokesman said the company is opposed to any
suggestion that its U.S. imports surged as the result of efforts
to evade potential tariffs.
"Further, due to production cycle and delivery logistics,
it's an established industry pattern to see the majority of any
quarter's shipments occurring in the last month," the spokesman
said.
OBAMA'S PLEDGE
CASM also said Miami-based importer Sun Electronics brought
in 31,000 Chinese solar laminates on a single day in December,
accusing the privately held company of stockpiling imports. The
shipment consisted of "at least 77 shipping containers," the
statement said.
Sun Electronics could not be reached for comment.
SolarWorld Industries and six other U.S. solar companies,
who have chosen to remain anonymous, have accused Chinese
competitors of receiving illegal government subsidies and
selling their products in the United States at unfairly low
prices.
The companies in October filed a case asking the U.S.
Commerce Department to set duties of more than 100 percent on
Chinese-made solar cells and panels. Another coalition of U.S.
solar companies opposes duties, saying they would threaten
100,000 jobs in the industry by driving up prices and depressing
demand.
The U.S. International Trade Commission voted last month to
allow the case to proceed and for the Commerce Department to
announce preliminary duties this year.
A preliminary decision is expected Feb. 13.
CASM's statement comes a day after President Barack Obama
said in his annual State of the Union speech that he was
creating an enforcement unit to crack down on unfair trade
practices in China and other countries.
He did not mention the solar panel case specifically, but
urged Congress to pass tax credits to create more U.S. clean
energy jobs.
(Additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Muralikumar Anantharaman)