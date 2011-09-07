BERLIN, Sept 7 German solar panel installations picked up in recent months, industry and government sources said, which means industry incentives will likely be cut more than expected next year.

In June and July, a total of about 1,250 megawatts (MW) of solar power capacity was installed, which is more than in the first five months of the year combined, one person, who is familiar with the industry figures, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Government sources said incentives for solar power will likely be cut by 15 percent in January as a result, 6 percentage points more than planned.

Feed-in tariffs are costs paid to generators of renewable energy and are the sector's lifeblood until it becomes cost-competitive vis-a-vis fossil fuel-based forms of energy.

The government had scrapped a planned reduction of incentives in July after the volume of new solar panel installations in the country fell dramatically.

Germany's network regulator declined to comment, saying it would soon publish figures for installations in June. (Writing by Maria Sheahan)