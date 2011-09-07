By Markus Wacket
| BERLIN, Sept 7
BERLIN, Sept 7 German solar panel installations
picked up in recent months, industry and government sources
said, which means industry incentives will likely be cut more
than expected next year.
In June and July, a total of about 1,250 megawatts (MW) of
solar power capacity was installed, which is more than in the
first five months of the year combined, one person, who is
familiar with the industry figures, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Government sources said incentives for solar power will
likely be cut by 15 percent in January as a result, 6 percentage
points more than planned.
Feed-in tariffs are costs paid to generators of renewable
energy and are the sector's lifeblood until it becomes
cost-competitive vis-a-vis fossil fuel-based forms of energy.
The government had scrapped a planned reduction of
incentives in July after the volume of new solar panel
installations in the country fell dramatically.
Germany's network regulator declined to comment, saying it
would soon publish figures for installations in June.
(Writing by Maria Sheahan)