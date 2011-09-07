* Solar panel installations picked up in June, July -
sources
* Total volume about 1,250 MW in June, July - sources
* Feed-in tariffs likely to be cut by 15 pct in January -
sources
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, Sept 7 A pick-up in solar panel
installations in Germany in recent months is likely to cut
industry incentives more than expected next year, government and
industry sources said on Wednesday.
About 1,250 megawatts (MW) of solar power capacity was
installed in June and July, more than in the first five months
of the year combined, two people familiar with the figures told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Germany's network regulator declined to comment, saying it
would soon publish figures for installations in June.
Government sources said incentives for solar power will
likely be cut by 15 percent in January as a result, 6 percentage
points more than planned but still well below the maximum cut of
24 percent the government can make.
The photovoltaic (PV) industry still relies on government
so-called feed-in tariffs which solar power producers can use to
offset against their energy bills.
Solar industry association EPIA said this week it could take
until the end of the decade for solar energy in Europe to be
cost-competitive with fossil fuel generation.
Governments have been cutting back on support to force the
industry to lower its costs at a faster rate, a move that has
hurt companies in the sector including Germany's Conergy
CGYGk.DE, Q-Cells and Solon .
Germany's government scrapped a planned reduction of
incentives in July, giving companies more time to whittle away
their costs, after the volume of new solar panel installations
in the country fell dramatically.
Germany derived more than a fifth of its total power
requirement from renewable sources in the first six months of
the year and aims to raise that proportion to 35 percent by
2020.
