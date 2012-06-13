RABAT, June 13 A consortium led by Saudi
International Company for Water and Power (ACWA) is close to win
a contract worth at least $500 million to build a 160-megawatt
concentrated solar power plant south of Morocco, an official
source said on Wednesday.
"We are going to opt for the offer made by the consortium of
Acwa," the source, familiar with the discussions about the
contract, told Reuters. The source asked not to be named pending
an official announcement due later this week.
Acwa has teamed up with Spanish engineering firm Aries IS
and TSK EE for the design, finance, construction, operation and
maintenance of the plant near the southern city of Ouarzazate.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; editing by James Jukwey)