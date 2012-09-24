(Recasts with details and background, adds details)
By Souhail Karam
RABAT, Sept 24 A group led by Saudi
International Company for Water and Power (ACWA) has won a
$1-billion contract to build a 160-megawatt (MW) concentrated
solar power plant south of Morocco, which hopes to be a key
exporter of clean energy to Europe.
Mustafa Bakkoury, who heads the state's Solar Energy Agency
(Masen), made the announcement at a news conference. ACWA has
teamed up with Spanish firms Aries IS and TSK EE for the design,
finance, construction, operation and maintenance of the plant
near the southern city of Ouarzazate.
An official source told Reuters in June that Masen would
select the ACWA consortium for the solar plant, one of the
world's biggest.
Bakkoury said Acwa has priced its offer at 1.62 dirhams
($0.19) for the kilowatt/hour to be produced out of the plant,
versus 2.05 dirhams proposed by two other consortia involved in
the final selection processes. The two were:
- Abeinsa ICI, Abengoa Solar, Mitsui and Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co.
- Enel and ACS SCE.
At 1.62 dirhams, the proposed production cost is far above
prices at which electricity is being sold nationally. For the
lowest tier of household users in the capital Rabat for
instance, private utility firm Redal sells one kilowatt/hour for
0.8 dirhams.
Work on the plant will start before the end of this year and
should take two years before the expected start towards
end-2014, said Bakkoury who estimated at around $1 billion the
value of investment needed in the plant.
The Moroccan government is expected to cover any gap between
the cost of producing solar electricity and the price state
power utility will pay to buy the electricity from Masen,
Bakkoury said in May.
Acwa's contract is the first in a plan to have 500 MW of
solar energy produced in Ouarzazate, under the Moroccan Solar
Plan, a government initiative that aims to produce 2 GW of solar
power by 2020, which corresponds to 38 percent of the country's
current installed power generation capacity.
Masen's next tenders will be for a 50-MW photovoltaic module
and CSP towers of at least 50 MW. both in Ouarzazate.
The solar power plan is worth $9 billion in investment and
will include five power stations, two of which are located in
the disputed Western Sahara.
Facing an electricity demand that rises by an annual 7
percent and a gaping trade deficit from heavy reliance on fossil
fuel imports, Morocco also hopes renewable energy will enable it
to export electricity to energy-hungry trade partner, the
European Union.
Coupled with another multi-billion dollar wind energy
development scheme, the solar development plan should reduce
Morocco's annual imports of fossil fuels by 2.5 million tonnes
of oil equivalent and prevent emissions of 9 million tonnes of
carbon dioxide.
Morocco aims to export surplus electricity to Europe via
Spain, where it has a power market trading licence that allows
it to sell electricity.
But with energy demand expected to double by 2020, officials
at state power utility ONE say the percentage of solar-generated
electricity that will be exported would depend on availability
of surpluses.
($1 = 8.5945 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by William Hardy)