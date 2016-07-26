By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, July 26 A solar-powered aircraft
successfully completed the first fuel-free flight around the
world on Tuesday, returning to Abu Dhabi after an epic 16-month
voyage and demonstrating the potential of renewable energy.
The plane, Solar Impulse 2, touched down in the United Arab
Emirates capital at 0005 GMT (0405 local time) on Tuesday.
It first took off from Abu Dhabi on March 9, 2015, beginning
a landmark journey of about 40,000 km (24,500 miles) around the
globe and nearly 500 hours of flying.
Unfavourable weather at times hindered smooth flying,
causing the plane to be grounded for months in some countries.
Swiss explorers Bertrand Piccard and André Borschberg, Solar
Impulse founders and pilots, took turns piloting the aircraft
with a wingspan larger than a Boeing 747 and weighing only as
much as a family car.
The Swiss team is campaigning to bolster support for clean
energy. The propeller-driven aircraft's four engines are powered
exclusively by energy collected from more than 17,000 solar
cells built the plane's wings. Excess energy is stored in four
batteries during daylight hours to keep the plane flying after
dark.
Over its entire mission, Solar Impulse 2 cruised at
altitudes of up to 9,000 metres and at an average speed of
between 45 and 90 km (12.5 and 25 miles) per hour. The plane had
16 stopovers along the way including in Oman, India, Myanmar,
China, Japan, the United States, Spain and Egypt.
Abu Dhabi's green energy firm Masdar is the official host
partner of Solar Impulse 2. Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is investing
billions in industry, tourism and renewables to diversify its
economy away from oil.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Sami Aboudi and Hugh
Lawson)