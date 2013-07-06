NEW YORK, July 6 An airplane entirely powered by
the sun embarked on the final leg of a journey across the United
States on Saturday, taking off from Washington, D.C., for a
roughly 21-hour flight to New York City.
The Solar Impulse, its four propellers driven by energy
collected from 12,000 solar cells in its wings that
simultaneously recharge batteries for night use, departed Dulles
International Airport outside Washington at 4:46 a.m. EDT (0846
GMT), organizers said.
Flight plans call for it to head north over Maryland,
Delaware and New Jersey, pass over the Statue of Liberty in New
York Harbor and land at John F. Kennedy Airport around 2 a.m.
EDT (0600 GMT) on Sunday.
If the spindly experimental aircraft completes the journey
as planned, it will be the first solar-powered plane capable of
operating day and night to fly across the United States.
The Solar Impulse, with the wingspan of a jumbo jet and the
weight of a small car, completed the first leg of the journey
from San Francisco to Phoenix in early May and flew later that
month from Phoenix to Dallas. From there it flew to St. Louis,
stopped briefly in Cincinnati, then flew on to Washington, where
is has remained since June 16.
Intended to boost support for clean energy technologies, the
project began in 2003 with a 10-year budget of $112 million (90
million euros). It has involved engineers from Swiss escalator
maker Schindler and research aid from Belgian chemicals
group Solvay.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Eric Beech)