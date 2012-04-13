April 10 Solar panels prices have kept marching
lower this year, extending steep declines seen in 2011 and
keeping pressure on hard-hit manufacturers who have struggled to
eke out profits, industry experts said.
Average selling prices for the photovoltaic modules that
turn sunlight into electricity have dropped to 80 to 85 cents
per watt, a decline of more than 10 percent from levels near 95
cents recorded at the end of 2011, a year that saw prices fall
by about 50 percent.
Those price drops have helped boost solar sales and made
solar power less dependent on subsidies to compete against
fossil fuels. But they also have virtually erased profits at the
major manufacturers, such as China's Suntech Power Holdings
, Yingli Green Energy Holding, Trina Solar Ltd
and U.S.-based First Solar.
Shares in Suntech, the world's largest solar maker, are
trading at $2.71 per share, less than a third their February
2011 level, although they have rebounded from their October low
of $1.70.
Shares in Yingli and Trina, which had seen a modest rally in
January and February, have come under more pressure. Both have
slumped to their lowest levels of the year.
First Solar, the largest U.S. solar manufacturer and the
world's lowest-cost producer, has seen its shares drop nearly 90
percent from 2011's peak to their lifetime low at $20.02 hit
earlier this month.
DEMAND TO FLATTEN
Global demand for solar panels grew by about 40 percent last
year, but excess manufacturing capacity has created a glut of
supplies that forced companies such as Suntech, Yingli, Trina
and SunPower to slash prices.
That glut has come as subsidies have declined in Germany and
Italy, the two biggest markets. Analysts have forecast total
market demand will be near steady with last year's levels around
27 GW.
"I think that the difficult period is apt to last for a
couple more quarters at least," said Rob Stone, analyst with
Cowen & Co in Boston.
Steady growth in solar panel demand over the last decade has
attracted many large conglomerates to the industry, such as
Japan's Kyocera and Korea's Hanwha Group, which entered
the market with the purchase of Solarfun Power in 2010.
Those conglomerates have been hurt by the steep drop in
panels, but have strong financial positions and are likely to
hold on until the market consolidates around a smaller number of
companies, unlike the Chinese players, who are carrying heavy
debt loads.
"Most of the competitors, these standalone companies, they
don't have any backup," Hee Cheul Kim, president of Hanwha
SolarOne, told reporters on Thursday.
"I don't think they will survive with the cash-constrained
environment for more than three years. That is why I'm expecting
restructuring of the industry."
Earlier this month, Germany's Q-Cells, once the
world's largest solar maker, filed for insolvency. That followed
last year's demise of Solon AG. Several small U.S. companies
have also folded, including Solyndra, whose collapse triggered
sharp political criticism of U.S. government support for the
industry.
Prices for solar panels, most of which use polysilicon as
the key material, have resumed their downward trend after
stabilizing in January and February following
stronger-than-expected December demand in Germany, according to
GTM Research analyst Shyam Mehta.
"It seems like there's been another inventory build-up,"
said Mehta, who put prevailing spot market panel prices at
between 80-85 cents per watt.
Some industry watchers said panels had been offered at 75
cents or below, although that equipment was made by
lower-quality "tier 3" companies in China, who are appear to be
clearing out inventories to raise cash, even if they are selling
products at a loss.
"Those are essentially going-out-of-business sales," said
one solar company executive.
Still, the trajectory is likely to send panel prices to new
lows in the coming months.
"It's fully possible that at some point in the year we get
to the 70-cent a watt range," Mehta said. "The balance between
supply and demand right now is very fragile. There's still a
massive amount of capacity."
RACE TO CUT COSTS
The persistent pricing pressure has prompted Chinese solar
companies to reverse their strategy of seeking to control
production of polysilicon wafers in-house, and instead buy those
wafers from lower-cost producers.
That move to "vertically integrate" their manufacturing
operations and raise production of their own wafers started in
2009, but many of the companies locked in prices for polysilicon
at levels well above the current levels for the key material.
Those Chinese producers can pay about 5 cents less per watt
by sourcing wafers from third parties, according to Sam
Wilkinson, a senior market analyst at IMS Research.
"You are looking at an about 10-15 percent saving by buying
wafers. One of the reasons is that, while polysilicon prices
have reduced significantly in the spot market, some companies
are stuck with higher-priced long-term contracts," Wilkinson
said by telephone.
Buying those cheaper wafer could help protect panel makers'
gross profit margins in the first half, even with the declines
in module prices.
"The big challenge for cells and module companies is to try
and keep their inventories as lean as possible to prevent them
from write-downs," said Thiemo Lang, a senior portfolio manager
at Sustainable Asset Management AG.
Given the steep fall in the prices of polysilicon that are
used to make wafers, some companies could also pressure
suppliers to renegotiate long-term contracts.
"There are some very competitive prices in the market," Lang
said.
(Additional reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco;
Editing by David Gregorio)