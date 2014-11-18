Nov 18 Solar A/S :

* Q3 revenue 356.8 million euros versus 368.3 million euros

* Q3 pre-tax profit 6.7 million euros versus 5.6 million euros

* Q3 EBITA 10.0 million euros versus 9.5 million euros

* Continues to expect 2014 revenue around 1.50 billion euros

* Says optimisation initiatives entail non-recurring costs which have changed expectations for 2014 EBITA from around 23 million euros to around 9 million euros

* Says normalised 2014 EBITA of unchanged about 27 million euros is expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: