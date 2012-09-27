By Dan Cook
| PORTLAND, Sept 27
PORTLAND, Sept 27 U.S. solar start-up SoloPower
opened the doors of its first factory on Thursday, a key
milestone toward allowing the company to collect on a $197
million government loan guarantee.
The 225,000-square-foot facility in Portland, Oregon will
one day accommodate two of the company's planned four production
lines. Only the first line is producing panels so far. The
remaining three lines will be built with the help of its loan
guarantee, SoloPower said.
"The federal money from the DOE will come later, upon
expansion of our plant," said Chief Technology Officer Mustafa
Pinarbasi said in an interview. "So the DOE invests no money
until they can see that we are running efficiently."
SoloPower has drawn comparisons to failed solar startup
Solyndra, which filed for bankruptcy last year after receiving a
$535 million loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy
to manufacture its panels in California. That company's collapse
ignited a firestorm in Washington as Republicans branded the
Obama administration's green incentives a waste of public money.
But despite being both a domestic solar panel manufacturer
and a part of the same controversial government program as the
one that backed its defunct rival, SoloPower's chief executive
on Thursday said his company is no Solyndra.
"They could never get their costs down to where we are
starting," CEO Tim Harris said in an interview at the Portland
plant's grand opening. "We are already very low cost with just
one line up and running, and will be even cheaper once all four
lines are operating."
SoloPower's $60 million plant will produce lightweight,
flexible modules for rooftops that can't support the weight of
traditional panels.
"We've got so much demand for this product we have all the
orders we could possibly fill," Harris said. "SoloPower is an
American manufacturing success story."
SoloPower also said it is different from Solyndra because it
has not yet collected any federal money.
The company has been supported by $219 million in private
funding from investors including Hudson Clean Energy Partners,
Convexa Capital Ventures, Crosslink Capital and Firsthand
Capital Management. It also received loans, tax credits and
other incentives from the state of Oregon and the city of
Portland.
But Solyndra comparisons aside, SoloPower is entering the
market at a dismal time for panel manufacturers.
Though global demand for photovoltaic solar installations is
expected to grow about 8 percent this year, rapid expansion of
panel manufacturing in Asia in recent years - combined with a
pullback in government incentives in key European markets - has
left a glut of solar panels in the market, sending prices down
30 percent this year alone.
Companies that make those panels are now struggling to
survive. Even Chinese manufacturers, whose costs are the lowest
in the world, are cutting jobs in a bid to preserve profits.
SoloPower expects to have all four manufacturing lines
operating by 2015, Harris said. The plant will one day employ
450 people, up from 60 currently.
"There are still 60,000 people who are unemployed in
Portland. SoloPower has already hired 60 people with family-wage
jobs," Portland Mayor Sam Adams said at the plant's
ribbon-cutting event. "It has taken government loans to get
solar power started in the country, and I think you'd agree
that's worth the investment."