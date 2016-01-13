(Adds investor comment, updates trading activity in oil and
solar index, paragraphs 3-6)
By Nichola Groom
Jan 13 Add solar energy investors to the list of
those smarting from crude oil's latest price dive.
Shares of solar power companies enjoyed a huge bounce at the
end of 2015 thanks to the lengthy five-year extension of a key
solar tax credit in the United States and a major global accord
to combat climate change that promises to spur development of
renewable energy.
But a sharp slide in the price of oil to 12-year lows this
week has rekindled long-held worries that low fossil fuel prices
will sap demand for renewable energy sources. Many say those
worries are misplaced, yet they have affected share prices.
"There is very little rational reason for this," said Shawn
Kravetz, president of Boston-based Esplanade Capital, which has
a fund focused on the solar industry. "However, in the short
term fear trumps all."
In 2015, solar investors worried about dropping oil prices,
an oversupply of new equity issues and concern that a U.S.
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve could curb the appeal
of investing in bundles of solar assets with long-term utility
contracts known as "yieldcos." Still, the MAC Global Solar
Energy Stock index soared 17 percent in the last month
of 2015, a strong ending to a volatile year.
But the euphoria did not last long. The index has dropped
more than 16 percent so far in January, due in no small part to
oil's 20 percent slide so far this year. Oil briefly fell below
$30 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time in 12 years,
and was trading just above $30 on Wednesday. The solar index was
down 1.4 percent on Wednesday morning.
Oil and solar do not directly compete with one another,
because oil is rarely used to generate power, and demand for
solar is largely driven by government mandates and incentives.
"They are not substitutes," Raymond James research associate
Angelica Jarvenpaa said of crude oil and solar energy. "However
there is probably an impact on market psychology."
Some investment funds, Jarvenpaa said, have sold off their
energy holdings altogether as the oil market carnage has
intensified and caused financial pain to oil producers across
the world. Solar and renewables, as energy stocks, are often
dumped along with other energy shares even though solar
installations are expected to log a 30 percent increase for 2015
and the cost of solar has come down so much that it remains cost
competitive with traditional energy sources in many places.
Zevin Asset Management LLC, a Boston-based investment firm,
has studied the correlation between oil prices and the value of
solar stocks and found it typically lasts months, but not years.
"We are seeing a bit of a short-term correlation, but we
don't think it affects the fundamentals of the companies and we
continue to see strong demand for solar," said Amber Fairbanks,
a portfolio manager at Zevin, which owns shares of U.S. solar
companies SunPower Corp and First Solar Inc.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Terry Wade and David
Gregorio)