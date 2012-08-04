* Sun's geomagnetic blast could cost trillions of dollars
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 U.S. weather has been lousy
this year, with droughts, heat and killer storms. But a solar
superstorm could be far worse.
A monster blast of geomagnetic particles from the sun could
destroy 300 or more of the 2,100 high-voltage transformers that
are the backbone of the U.S. electric grid, according to the
National Academy of Sciences (NAS). Even a few hundred destroyed
transformers could disable the entire interconnected system.
There is impetus for a group of federal agencies to look for
ways to prepare for such a storm this year as the sun moves into
an active period called solar maximum, expected to peak in 2013.
Some U.S. experts estimate as much as a 7 percent chance of
a superstorm in the next decade, which seems a slight risk, but
the effects would be so wide-ranging - akin to a major meteorite
strike - that it has drawn official concern.
Although the likelihood of this kind of geomagnetic storm,
like a big hit from a space rock, is extremely low, its impact
would be great. By comparison, the probability of a large
meteorite hitting Earth is at some fraction of 1 percent.
Power blackouts can cause chaos, as they did briefly in
India when more than 600 million people lost electricity for
hours on two consecutive days in July. However, the kind of
long-duration outage that might happen in the case of a massive
solar storm would have more profound and costly effects.
There is disagreement on how costly the damage would be, but
experts in the U.S. government and industry acknowledge it is a
complex problem requiring a coordinated solution.
A report by the NAS estimated that about 365 high-voltage
transformers in the continental United States are at risk of
failure or permanent damage requiring replacement in the event
of a solar superstorm.
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, or
NERC, which oversees North America's power grid, disputed the
academy's estimate that hundreds of high-voltage transformers
could be lost in a solar superstorm.
In a report earlier this year, NERC said a more likely
result would be voltage collapse, which would take out power but
not destroy transformers. Any power outage would be less
protracted in that event.
NO POWER FOR A YEAR?
The academy's report noted that replacements for
transformers might not be available for a year or more, and the
cost of damage in the first year after a storm could be as high
as $2 trillion. The most vulnerable areas are the eastern
one-third of the country, from the Midwest to the East Coast,
and the Northwest, as far east as Montana and Wyoming and as far
south as California.
The national grid was built over decades to get energy at
the lowest price from where it is generated to where it is used.
A solar superstorm has the capacity to bring that network down,
the academy's report said.
"Historically large storms have a potential to cause power
grid blackouts and transformer damage of unprecedented
proportions, long-term blackouts and lengthy restoration times,
and chronic shortages for multiple years are possible," the
report said.
Richard Andres, an energy and environmental security expert
at the military's National Defense University (NDU), is helping
to coordinate an interagency group to deal with the problem. The
failure of the national power grid could be disastrous, he said.
In a worst-case scenario, commerce would almost instantly
cease, he said, noting he was speaking for himself and not the
U.S. government. Water and fuel, which depend on electric pumps,
would stop flowing in most cities within hours, modern
communications would end and mechanized transport would stall.
BACKUP POWER WOULD BE VULNERABLE
Backup generators for hospitals, the military and other
critical facilities would be vulnerable if they depended on
diesel or natural gas, which also rely on pipelines for
resupply.
The academy report said more than 130 million people in the
United States could be affected. Andres said the death toll
could run into the millions in the worst-case scenario.
A federal government expert familiar with the subject said
the impact of a massive solar storm on the grid was uncertain.
This expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
author of the NAS report had to make various assumptions about
the resiliency of high-voltage transformers to reach the
conclusions in the report.
"It's a lot like asking how many trees would fall in the
next hurricane," the government expert said. "We don't know
that, but we do know that there will be a hurricane. When we
have another space weather superstorm, there will be an effect
on the grid. We're trying to understand now what that effect is
going to be."
Other countries besides the United States would feel the
impact of a solar superstorm if it hit their electric power
systems, but the U.S. power grid is so large and interconnected
that any major strike could have catastrophic results.
The only way to deal with this kind of threat, Andres said
by telephone, is to involve the White House, Congress, private
industry, the Pentagon and agencies ranging from the Department
of Homeland Security to NASA and the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration. This group has been meeting at NDU
since last year to tackle this problem and a public forum on the
issue was held in June at the National Press Club in Washington.
Many of these agencies already have considered this type of
outage, but not because of an attack from the sun. The U.S.
national security community has worried about an enemy high
altitude nuclear burst that could do roughly the same thing:
generate an electromagnetic pulse that would fry the power grid.
SUN GETS MORE ACTIVE
About three or four times in the 11-year solar cycle, the
sun hurls a chunk of its atmosphere into space big enough to
have an impact on humans, said Bill Murtagh, an expert on space
weather at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Societies deal well with ordinary solar storms, when the sun
blasts charged particles that can affect power grids, satellite
navigation, radio transmissions and some airplane routes. Such
storms in January and March caused few problems, Murtagh said.
Of greater concern are severe solar storms that bombard
Earth with magnetized particles that could damage giant
transformers so thoroughly that they would be impossible to
restart. Two such monster storms occurred in 1859 and 1921.
Neither were catastrophic, mostly because society was not as
dependent on electricity and the U.S. electric grid was not the
sophisticated, interconnected network it is now.
The U.S. Geological Survey suggested a 6 percent to 7
percent chance of an 1859-type solar storm in the next 10 years,
Murtagh said. The coming solar maximum does not increase this
probability, though solar storms could be more frequent.
It could be another 500 years before a solar storm as strong
as the one that hit in 1859 heads for Earth, Murtagh said, but
he added: "The more harsh reality is, it could happen next week.
We just do not know." The sun launched a significant storm last
month, he said, but it was not aimed at Earth.
NERC's Mark Lauby pointed to a solar storm in 1989 that
caused a power outage across most of the Canadian Province of
Quebec. The outage lasted hours and no transformers were
damaged.
