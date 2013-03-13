March 13 The Obama administration on Wednesday
approved three large renewable energy projects in the U.S. West,
including what will be one of the world's largest solar
developments, that combined will produce enough energy to power
340,000 homes.
The projects, to be built mostly on federal lands in
California and Nevada but funded privately, were announced by
Interior Secretary Ken Salazar at a press conference in San
Francisco.
The approvals were for two solar and one wind projects,
including NextEra Energy Inc's 750-megawatt McCoy Solar
Energy Project near the southern California city of Blythe in
Riverside County that stands to be one of the largest solar
developments in the world.
The other two projects are the 150-megawatt Desert Harvest
Solar Farm proposed by EDF Renewable Energy, also in
Riverside County, and the 200-megawatt Searchlight Wind Energy
Project in Nevada, south of Las Vegas. Searchlight, which is
being developed by Duke Energy Corp, will use Siemens
wind turbines.
Both solar projects will use photovoltaic solar panels.
Wednesday's action brings the total number of renewable
energy projects approved by the administration to 37 - including
20 solar facilities, eight wind farms and nine geothermal plants
with associated transmission corridors and infrastructure to
connect to established power grids.
"That's a lot of power, and these projects now are becoming
the examples to the rest of the world on what can be done with
renewable energy," Salazar said during the signing ceremony in
San Francisco.
The two California projects are located in one of the
nation's 17 solar-energy zones - areas the administration has
identified as well suited for solar energy projects due to high
levels of sunlight, proximity to transmission lines, and limited
impact on wildlife in the area.
"They are the blueprint, the bible if you will, of where
solar energy will go on public lands in the years ahead,"
Salazar said.
The renewable energy zones encompass 285,000 acres of public
lands across six western states.
California Governor Jerry Brown said the new projects will
advance the state's position as a leader in the fight against
climate change.
"We have a lot of challenges in this country, a lot of them,
but climate change is on the way and we've got to do something
about it," Brown said.