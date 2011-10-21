TOKYO Oct 21 A Japanese consortium including Mitsui Chemicals Inc said on Friday that it would consider building the nation's biggest solar and wind hybrid power plant with capacity of 56 megawatts in central Japan for around 18 billion yen ($234 million).

The group is considering starting construction of the plant, comprised of 50 MW solar power and 6 MW wind power facilities, in Aichi prefecture in June next year and start commercial operations of the plant in September 2013, it said in a statement.

The consortium also includes Mitsui & Co , Toagosei Co , Toshiba , Toray Industries and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co . Chubu Electric Power is also considering participating in the project. ($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)