By Nichola Groom
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 4 SolarCity Corp on
Wednesday said it will begin offering Tesla Motors Inc-made
batteries with its commercial solar systems, allowing businesses
to cut what they pay to their local utility by using stored
electricity.
The batteries made by Tesla, which can also provide
backup power during blackouts, are available to business owners
who put up new solar installations with SolarCity and finance
them through a lease contract or power purchase agreement.
Similar to its financed solar systems, the batteries will be
installed at no upfront cost to the customer. SolarCity will
price them at about 20 percent below the local utility's demand
charges.
So-called demand charges are calculated based on the maximum
amount of energy used during a customer's billing cycle. The
charges are intended to help the utility recover its investments
in power generation and transmission equipment.
Solar systems typically do not generate all the power a
business needs to operate, so commercial customers still receive
utility bills for at least a portion of their energy usage.
The batteries will only be available in areas where utility
demand charges are high enough that SolarCity can guarantee cost
savings. Those areas include parts of California, Massachusetts
and Connecticut.
"The goal is to have a significantly differentiated
commercial product," Chief Executive Lyndon Rive said in an
interview. "There is nothing out there that we have seen that
can compete against this."
SolarCity is the top U.S. solar installer, and commercial
customers make up about 20 percent to 30 percent of its
business. Its business customers include Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, Walgreen Co, eBay and Intel Corp
, among others.
The San Mateo, California company has been working with
Tesla on batteries for three and a half years, according to
Rive. He is a first cousin of Tesla founder Elon Musk, who is
also SolarCity's chairman.
The company has been testing Tesla batteries in a few
hundred residential systems in California but has no imminent
plans to roll them out widely.