June 13 SolarCity, one the largest solar power installers in the United States, and U.S. Bancorp said on Wednesday they had created a $250 million fund to finance new solar projects across the country.

The fund, the sixth and largest fund created by the two companies since launching their partnership three years ago, will be used to finance leases for solar systems on homes, businesses, schools and government buildings.

Solar leases have been credited with driving new solar business, particularly in the residential rooftop market, since they allow homeowners to install solar panels by making monthly payments to companies such as SolarCity rather than paying for the total cost of a new system up front.

In April, SolarCity said it had submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a key step toward an initial public offering of stock in the company.

CEO Lyndon Rive declined to comment on a possible listing of the company's shares.

Rive, whose cousin is Elon Musk, the chairman of SolarCity's board, said solar power had made huge strides in reducing its dependency on government subsidies in recent years.

"The entire industry continues to scale, so it's getting economies of scale, and we can reduce our dependency rebates, particularly state rebates," Rive said.

Rive said SolarCity had not seen any impacts from the U.S. ruling last month that brought import duties on many Chinese solar products to more than 33 percent.

SolarCity was seeing solar panels offered for sale in the United States at between 75 and 80 cents per watt, he said.

Analysts have warned the duties, which were implemented after the U.S. Commerce Department said China's solar manufacturers had violated trade rules, could push prices for solar panels higher, slowing the fast growth in the industry.

A report issued earlier on Wednesday showed first-quarter solar installations in the United States grew 85 percent.

